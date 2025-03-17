Brokerages Set Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) PT at C$5.49

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and four have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial upped their target price on Medexus Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Leede Financial raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Canada cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Global Partners raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE MDP opened at C$2.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$56.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.96. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of C$1.47 and a 52-week high of C$5.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.92.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

