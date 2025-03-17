BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTBIF stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

