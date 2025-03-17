C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.38 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,656. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

