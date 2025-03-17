Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Increased by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $247.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.09 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.73, for a total transaction of $164,274.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,689,425.79. The trade was a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,245 shares of company stock valued at $32,534,498. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.