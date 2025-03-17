Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Receives C$69.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$69.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGY shares. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Calian Group

Insider Activity at Calian Group

Calian Group Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, Director Lori O’neill bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$44.75 per share, with a total value of C$26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Also, Director Valerie Sorbie bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$48.27 per share, with a total value of C$82,059.00. Insiders bought 3,147 shares of company stock valued at $148,588 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:CGY opened at C$42.00 on Wednesday. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$39.41 and a 12-month high of C$60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$498.58 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.30.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.93%.

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.