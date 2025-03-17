Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Purchases £10,101 in Stock

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Helen Kelisky bought 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,101 ($13,057.14).
Calnex Solutions Stock Performance
LON CLX opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.27. The stock has a market cap of £43.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,073.02 and a beta of 1.86. Calnex Solutions plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.15.
Calnex Solutions Company Profile
To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.
