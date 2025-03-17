Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX) Insider Purchases £10,101 in Stock

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report) insider Helen Kelisky bought 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £10,101 ($13,057.14).

Calnex Solutions Stock Performance

LON CLX opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.63) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.27. The stock has a market cap of £43.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,073.02 and a beta of 1.86. Calnex Solutions plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecommunications and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecommunications and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

