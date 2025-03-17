Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Sold by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 4.2% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYLD opened at $64.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

