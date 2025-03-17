Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in February

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Cancom Stock Performance
Cancom stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Cancom has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $26.11.
Cancom Company Profile
