Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in February

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Cancom Stock Performance

Cancom stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. Cancom has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment offers remote and shared managed services, as well as product and services related to hardware, software, and services.

