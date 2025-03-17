Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL) Stock Position Boosted by Rockport Wealth LLC

Rockport Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 987.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,787 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Rockport Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rockport Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,745 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 115,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,232,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,551,000 after purchasing an additional 343,818 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 24,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

CGBL stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.52.

About Capital Group Core Balanced ETF

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

