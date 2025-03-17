Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Purchases $99,978.24 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. The trade was a 8.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mike Spanos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Mike Spanos purchased 500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $395.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $409.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.95 and a 1-year high of $445.17.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

