Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $395.63 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.95 and a 52-week high of $445.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $409.52 and a 200 day moving average of $400.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.76 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. This trade represents a 19.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.09.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

