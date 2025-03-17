Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,800 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,187,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,798,000 after purchasing an additional 346,369 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $598,801,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,611,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,311,000 after purchasing an additional 213,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,870,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,529,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,717,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,064,000 after buying an additional 397,278 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $93.04 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TROW

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. This trade represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.