CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in CBIZ by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.99.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

