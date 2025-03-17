CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after acquiring an additional 692,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,658,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,270,000 after acquiring an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,039,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $125.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.28. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.24 and a twelve month high of $147.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

