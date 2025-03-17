CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Receives $32.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBLL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,120,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in shares of CeriBell in the fourth quarter worth $102,677,000. Red Tree Management LLC acquired a new position in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $57,083,000. Yu Fan purchased a new position in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth about $31,631,000. Finally, ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at $28,160,000.

CBLL opened at $21.03 on Monday. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

