Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 328.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 248.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,691.40. The trade was a 4.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE GTLS opened at $149.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.91.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
