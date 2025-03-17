Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The company has a market capitalization of $276.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

