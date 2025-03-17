Choate Investment Advisors Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.54 on Monday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.74%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

