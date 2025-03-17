Choate Investment Advisors Has $562,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 77,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 354,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Citigroup by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 200,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,586,498. The trade was a 11.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,112.51. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

