Choate Investment Advisors Has $684,000 Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 280,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,016,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Montis Financial LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,104,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,312,000 after purchasing an additional 84,671 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $90.12 and a 52 week high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

