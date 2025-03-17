Choate Investment Advisors Has $819,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $4,066,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $803,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,747 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $89.80 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

