Choate Investment Advisors Invests $636,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,992,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,211,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2,330.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 753,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,738,000 after buying an additional 722,565 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,603,000 after acquiring an additional 712,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,367,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after acquiring an additional 694,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $146.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.48.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

