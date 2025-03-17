Choate Investment Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.51 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
