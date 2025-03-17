Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,928 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 145.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,693 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,579,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after acquiring an additional 829,504 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.82 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.89 and its 200 day moving average is $117.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

