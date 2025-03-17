Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 17,648 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $63,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,746,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $573,306,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,307,940,000 after buying an additional 1,200,803 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,909,000 after buying an additional 800,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 23,311.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 697,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,262,000 after buying an additional 694,204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $248.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average of $228.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $162.62 and a 52 week high of $266.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.21%.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

