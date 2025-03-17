Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 74,151 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,807 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,151 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $117,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,138,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,408,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 33,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

BOKF stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

