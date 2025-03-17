Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 18.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,713 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,912 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $198,231,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,531,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,692,000 after buying an additional 1,865,628 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,115,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,994,000 after buying an additional 1,731,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, COO Anand Selvakesari sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $2,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,180 shares in the company, valued at $18,586,498. This represents a 11.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,149 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.