Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS:VLUE opened at $106.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.23. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.51 and a 12 month high of $115.88.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.