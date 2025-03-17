Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $254.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.58 and a 200-day moving average of $278.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

