Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,019 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ARKG opened at $22.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

