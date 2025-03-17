Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,431 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.8% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $18,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,621,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.95. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

