CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CME Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.47, for a total value of $997,872.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,211.62. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,885.88. This represents a 15.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,076 shares of company stock worth $4,271,496 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $258.68 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.70 and a 1-year high of $263.65. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CME Group from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.