Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 112,135 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,135,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 112,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $24,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Ares Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 51,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 885,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.5% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 898,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Sage Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 910,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 59,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

