Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,258.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after purchasing an additional 728,205 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,427,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 209,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after buying an additional 153,183 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.38. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.