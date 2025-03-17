Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 10,399 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $25,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.4% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.45.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $53.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

