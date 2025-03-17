Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 107,199 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 571,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,199 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.01 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $33.18 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

