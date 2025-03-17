Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,722 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. State Street Corp increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,956,000 after buying an additional 89,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,887,000 after acquiring an additional 46,357 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of PWR opened at $261.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.11 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.