Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $19,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 670.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HELO stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

