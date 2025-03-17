Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $23,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 182,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,527 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $46.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $39.75 and a 1-year high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

