Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $20.41 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 121.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,867 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $20,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,995,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $79.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $95.51.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

