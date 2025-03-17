Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $21.69 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $21,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Vertiv by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.07.

Shares of VRT opened at $87.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.10. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

