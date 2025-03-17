Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,374 Shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,536,000. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,155,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,545,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,410,000 after purchasing an additional 835,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 724,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 610,790 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.98. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

