Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 18,274 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 421.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MarketAxess Price Performance
Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $212.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.33. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.05.
MarketAxess Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.
MarketAxess Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
