Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 44,417 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 275.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,417 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,459,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $26,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,300,000 after purchasing an additional 442,331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,241,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 265,343 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $78.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $51,112.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,072.54. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,618 shares of company stock worth $11,722,035 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

