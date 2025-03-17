Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,941 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2,912.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 530,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AxoGen by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 52,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AXGN stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $764.93 million, a P/E ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 1.02. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
AxoGen Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
