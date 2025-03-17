Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 155.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth $228,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Autohome by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Autohome by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATHM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE ATHM opened at $30.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.26 million. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

