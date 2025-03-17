Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

CALM opened at $83.03 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13.

Insider Activity

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cal-Maine Foods

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.