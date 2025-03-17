Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 58,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance
CALM opened at $83.03 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.13.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CALM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
About Cal-Maine Foods
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
