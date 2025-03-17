Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.5% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 318.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $181.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

