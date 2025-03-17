Contrasting DIH Holding US (DHAI) and Its Rivals

Profitability

This table compares DIH Holding US and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIH Holding US -13.59% -5.07% -25.97% DIH Holding US Competitors -546.70% -173.81% -26.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.6% of DIH Holding US shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DIH Holding US has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIH Holding US’s peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIH Holding US $64.47 million -$8.44 million -1.02 DIH Holding US Competitors $987.97 million $56.11 million 3.16

This table compares DIH Holding US and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DIH Holding US’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DIH Holding US. DIH Holding US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

DIH Holding US peers beat DIH Holding US on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About DIH Holding US

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement. The company also provides lower extremity products, including Erigo for gradual verticalization, leg mobilization, and intensive sensorimotor stimulation through cyclic leg loading; Lokomat, a robot-assisted therapy that enables training to increase the strength of muscles and a range of motion of joints in order to improve walking; Andago, a robotics smart control system that assists patients in walking naturally; C-Mill, creates a training environment; CAREN, a computer assisted rehabilitation environment; and GRAIL, an gait real-time analysis interactive lab solution for analysis training and research. In addition, it offers SafeGait, RYSEN, and M-Gait for gait and balance; and HocoNet and D-Flow software. DIH Holding US, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Norwell, Massachusetts.

