Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 43,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Coppernico Metals Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPMF opened at $0.12 on Monday. Coppernico Metals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Coppernico Metals
